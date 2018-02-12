Three drivers transported to hospital following crash involving Midland I.S.D. school bus

Midland police are investigating following an afternoon crash involving a school bus.

It happened on the intersection of A St. and Scharbauer Dr. around 5 p.m.

We're told the accident involved three vehicles and a MISD school bus.

Officials tell us 15 students were on board during the accident.

Three drivers have been transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

The crash is under investigation.

