Three drivers transported to hospital following crash involving Midland I.S.D. school bus

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Midland police are investigating following an afternoon crash involving a school bus. 

It happened on the intersection of A St. and Scharbauer Dr. around 5 p.m. 

We're told the accident involved three vehicles and a MISD school bus. 

Officials tell us 15 students were on board during the accident.

Three drivers have been transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

The crash is under investigation. 

