MPD holding active shooter training on Thursday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MPD holding active shooter training on Thursday

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is preparing for an active shooter scenario training on Thursday. 

Expect to see a large police presence at the Security Bank Ballpark from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

Police ask you not to visit the park during the training time. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly