San Angelo to appeal UIL realignment

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
SAN ANGELO, TX (KWES) -

San Angelo ISD will be appealing the UIL realignment. The 5-time reigning district 2-6A football champions released the following statement: 

Central High School was placed in District 3-6A in all sports and will compete against Weatherford, North Richland Hills, Hurst LD Bell, Haltom City, Euless Trinity, and Abilene High. The appeal focuses on the academic and safety needs of our students." 

More information will be added as this story develops. 

