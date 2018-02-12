San Angelo to appeal UIL realignment

The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
The Midland Police Department is preparing for an active shooter scenario training on Thursday.
San Angelo ISD will be appealing the UIL realignment.
The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found not breathing after the department received a 911 call.
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.
