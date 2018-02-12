Lea County Sheriff's office investigating woman's death

The Lea County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who was found not breathing after the department received a 911 call.

A call went into the sheriff's office on Saturday just after 7:30 a.m. in reference to a woman who was not breathing. Officers then went to the 1500 block of West Parkway road in Lovington where they found the body.

The woman has been identified as Tiffany Hobbs, 40. The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the criminal investigator at (575) 441-8904.

