TRAFFIC ALERT: Midland police working crash on Florida Ave.

Big Bend National Park authorities have the victim of a fatal car accident in the park.
Big Bend National Park authorities have the victim of a fatal car accident in the park.
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has granted a total of $36,250 to the West Texas Area’s volunteer fire departments.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has granted a total of $36,250 to the West Texas Area’s volunteer fire departments.
Pancakes for a worthy cause. The Midland Children’s Rehab Center provided it for the community Saturday morning.
Pancakes for a worthy cause. The Midland Children’s Rehab Center provided it for the community Saturday morning.
Changes could be coming to Odessa City Council and the process looks to begin at the next meeting.
Changes could be coming to Odessa City Council and the process looks to begin at the next meeting.