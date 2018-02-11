UPDATE: MPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments early Sunday morning.

Lemario Harris, 29, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called out to the complex at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a domestic dispute, the parties were told their rights and separated before officers left the scene.

Officers were called out to the apartments again at around 5 a.m. in reference to a shots-fired call where SWAT was also dispatched to assist.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers arrived and the victim reported that she had been involved in a fight inside an apartment. The report states that she was chased out and as she was leaving, Harris began shooting at her.

The affidavit stated that officers found a empty shell casing on the ground outside of the apartment. Police said they attempted to speak with Harris but he didn't answer.

Harris was found just before 9 a.m. Police said he told them that he was involved in a disturbance at his apartment and left.

According to the affidavit, Harris gave consent to search his home where officers found another shell casing in the living room area as well as two loaded magazines.

Harris told police that he didn't shoot anyone.

Harris was later taken to the Midland County Jail.

Bond for Harris has been set at $75,000.

