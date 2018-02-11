MPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.
The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.
The area of 8th and 10th streets is blocked off in Big Spring while police work on an active investigation near Hall Bennet Hospital.
The area of 8th and 10th streets is blocked off in Big Spring while police work on an active investigation near Hall Bennet Hospital.
A big decision is coming for the Midland Independent School District on Monday.
A big decision is coming for the Midland Independent School District on Monday.
With Valentine’s Day coming up this week, many Texans and even people from all over, are making sure their significant others are getting extra love in the mail. It’s a special stamp on their Valentine letters that they can only get from none other, than in Valentine, Texas.
With Valentine’s Day coming up this week, many Texans and even people from all over, are making sure their significant others are getting extra love in the mail. It’s a special stamp on their Valentine letters that they can only get from none other, than in Valentine, Texas.