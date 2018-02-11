MPD investigating Sunday morning shooting

The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments.

Officers were called out to the complex at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday in reference to a domestic dispute, the parties were told their rights and separated before officers left the scene.

Officers were called out to the apartments again at around 5 a.m. in reference to a shots-fired call where SWAT was also dispatched to assist.

Witnesses told officers the suspect, identified as Lemario Harris, 29, had fired several rounds outside the complex.

Harris was found just before 9 a.m., he was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the Midland County Jail.

