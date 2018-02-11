MPD investigating overnight shooting - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

MPD investigating overnight shooting

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hunters Ridge Apartments. 

Officers were called out to the complex at around 4 a.m. in reference to a shots-fired call where SWAT was also dispatched to assist. 

The suspect was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation revealed the incident started as a domestic dispute. 

We're told the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available. 

