Grants awarded to West Texas volunteer fire departments

The Texas A&M Forest Service has granted a total of $36,250 to the West Texas Area’s volunteer fire departments.

The Iraan FireRescue has been awarded $20,000 and the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded $16,250, both for fire/rescue equipment.

The Texas Rural VFD Assistance Program is a cost-share program funded by the Texas State Legislature to help volunteer departments with equipment like firefighting vehicles, protective clothing, firefighter training, and more.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, “recognized, non-profit VFDs operated by its members are eligible. Any part-paid, part-volunteer fire department with 20 or fewer paid members is eligible.”

