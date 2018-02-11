Resort employee killed in Big Bend National Park accident

Big Bend National Park authorities have the victim of a fatal car accident in the park.

Christopher Watkins, 23, was traveling in the park sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. when his vehicle rolled over.

We're told Watkins was an employee of Forever Resorts. The following statement was released:

Watkins was an employee of Forever Resorts, the concessioner within Big Bend National Park. The park is saddened by this loss of life, and extends its condolences to his family and friends.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

