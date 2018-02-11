Resort employee killed in Big Bend National Park accident

The Texas A&M Forest Service has granted a total of $36,250 to the West Texas Area’s volunteer fire departments.
Big Bend National Park authorities have the victim of a fatal car accident in the park.
Pancakes for a worthy cause. The Midland Children’s Rehab Center provided it for the community Saturday morning.
Changes could be coming to Odessa City Council and the process looks to begin at the next meeting.
Authorities are investigating following a trailer fire in North Odessa on Friday night. Details are limited but we're told the fire is located in the 4000 block of N. Golder Ave.
