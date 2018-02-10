Midland Children's Rehab Center holds pancake breakfast

Pancakes for a worthy cause. The Midland Children’s Rehab Center provided it for the community Saturday morning.

For the second year in a row, the center held their pancake breakfast.

Over 100 people showed up to eat flapjacks, eggs, and sausage.

The event helps raise money for the center so they can continue to provide care for kids in the community with developmental disabilities.

MCRC never charges a family for the services they provide.

