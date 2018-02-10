Odessa City Council to vote on election day for petition items

Pancakes for a worthy cause. The Midland Children’s Rehab Center provided it for the community Saturday morning.
Changes could be coming to Odessa City Council and the process looks to begin at the next meeting.
Authorities are investigating following a trailer fire in North Odessa on Friday night. Details are limited but we're told the fire is located in the 4000 block of N. Golder Ave.
It's a nationwide campaign encouraging students to socialize and reduce the incidences of bullying by isolation. Students at one Odessa school got to participate.
Odessa Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man who is exposing himself to young girls. We're told the man will pull up beside young girls, asking for directions to the nearest Walmart and would expose himself.
