Odessa City Council to vote on election day for petition items

Changes could be coming to Odessa City Council and the process looks to begin at the next meeting.

According to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, council will decide to hold a May or November election on the ideas of adding an at-large city council member and giving the mayor more voting rights.

Past meetings showed some on the council were against the items all together.

More than 4,000 residents signed a petition to have the items put on the ballot.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.