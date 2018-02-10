CONSIDER THIS....The Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremonies for the the Olympics are tonight right here on NewsWest 9.

This is great, clean entertainment the entire family can enjoy together. The Olympic games were established to contribute to building a peaceful and better world.

Nothing compares to the national pride felt from watching our athletes compete with the best of the best from nations around the world.

And my heart always beats a little faster when I see our athletes win the gold, stand for the Stars and Stripes and hear the Star-Spangled Banner being played.

Consider this, let's come together in support for our Olympians and celebrate competition. For the next two and a half weeks, there'll be something on television we can all feel good about.

