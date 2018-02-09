UTPB Football Coach Justin Carrigan participating in Dancing With West Texas Stars

On Saturday night, University of Texas of the Permian Basin football coach, Justin Carrigan, is taking his talents from the gridiron to the dance floor. The Texas native is competing in Dancing with West Texas Stars, an event benefiting the Crisis Center of West Texas. Coach Carrigan is one of ten Permian Basin contestants. For him, dancing may not be his first nature.

"I got the same dance experience that most of us have, which is when you're home alone by yourself, acting a fool. That would be about it and my wife can attest it's not natural for me," said Carrigan.



Coach Carrigan is partners with Janet Ansley and surprisingly they have some connections that go way back.



"Ironically enough her son was a graduate assistant at Angelo State when I played so we have some long connections dating back. It was kind of a unique opportunity to have her as a partner," said Carrigan.



The duo will perform a two-minute routine and Coach Carrigan has a little idea of how it will all play out.



"It's going to be a lot of people there. It's a couple of minutes worth of dancing. There's a lot of contestants. I want to say ten. Ten couples dancing. Some awards given out. I feel certain I won't receive any of those, but we're going to have a good time," said Carrigan.



Although this may be a little challenging for coach, his competitive mindset keeps him going.



"This is a whole new ball game, but you know what I'm having a lot of fun with it. It's a good time. A little bit of it is as an athlete, now a coach, embracing the challenge, being a perfectionist and wanting to do well at it. I have not seen myself, it's not on film, so I don't know how bad I look. But I feel like I'm doing a good job that's all the matters. I'm having fun with it," said Carrigan. "It's going to be a matter of having fun and enjoying the night. Knowing that none if it is serious, but the cause is serious and helping raise money for that is most important." .



Dancing with West Texas Stars takes place at the MCM Grande Fundome.

