Trailer home catches fire in North Odessa

Authorities are investigating following a trailer fire in North Odessa on Friday night. Details are limited but we're told the fire is located in the 4000 block of N. Golder Ave.
It's a nationwide campaign encouraging students to socialize and reduce the incidences of bullying by isolation. Students at one Odessa school got to participate.
Odessa Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man who is exposing himself to young girls. We're told the man will pull up beside young girls, asking for directions to the nearest Walmart and would expose himself.
On Saturday night, University of Texas of the Permian Basin football coach, Justin Carrigan, is taking his talents from the gridiron to the dance floor. The Texas native is competing in Dancing with West Texas Stars, an event benefiting the Crisis Center of West Texas.
An Odessa native, who reached elite levels of figure skating and hockey, is back in the Basin and teaching skating lessons. Jonathan Voyles can be found at MCM Ice, the rink where his successful run with these winter sports all started.
