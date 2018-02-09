Trailer home catches fire in North Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Trailer home catches fire in North Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES) Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Authorities are investigating following a trailer fire in North Odessa on Friday night.

Details are limited but we're told the fire is located in the 4000 block of N. Golder Ave.

No word if there were any injuries. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

