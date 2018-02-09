Odessa Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire in North Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire in North Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa) Odessa Fire Department Logo (Source: City of Odessa)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Odessa.

Details are limited but we're told the fire is located in the 4000 block of N. Golder Ave.

No word yet on the extent of the damage or if there are any injuries.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

