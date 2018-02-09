TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction to begin next week along FM 1450

Big trucks striking overpasses are becoming a problem in the Permian Basin. Texas Department of Transportation says that about 100 bridges have been struck in the last seven years.
Big trucks striking overpasses are becoming a problem in the Permian Basin. Texas Department of Transportation says that about 100 bridges have been struck in the last seven years.
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Reeves County. For the next few weeks crews will be working on FM 1450, which will cause some lane closures.
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Reeves County. For the next few weeks crews will be working on FM 1450, which will cause some lane closures.
A big vote is on the way for the Midland Independent School District next week. The school board will vote on exemptions to become a District of Innovation.
A big vote is on the way for the Midland Independent School District next week. The school board will vote on exemptions to become a District of Innovation.
It's nationwide campaign encouraging students to socialize and reduce the incidences of bullying by isolation. Students at one Odessa school got to participate.
It's nationwide campaign encouraging students to socialize and reduce the incidences of bullying by isolation. Students at one Odessa school got to participate.