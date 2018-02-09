TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction to begin next week along FM 1450 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction to begin next week along FM 1450

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
REEVES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in Reeves County.

For the next few weeks crews will be working on FM 1450, which will cause some lane closures.

Construction will start near mile marker 200 and head toward Highway 285.

Texas Department of Transportation officials are reminding drivers to watch out for flaggers and pilot cars in the work zone.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly