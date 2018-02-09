Midland I.S.D. to vote on District of Innovation exemptions - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland I.S.D. to vote on District of Innovation exemptions

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
A big vote is on the way for the Midland Independent School District next week.

The school board will vote on exemptions to become a District of Innovation.

That distinction lets the district have more local control over education to fit their needs.

Some of those exemptions are an earlier start date for students, class size and teacher certifications.

The vote will happen on Monday.

