Odessa school participates in 'No One Eats Alone' program

It's nationwide campaign encouraging students to socialize and reduce the incidences of bullying by isolation.



Students at one Odessa school got to participate.



"No One Eats Alone" was started by the parents of a 15-year-old girl, born with facial cranial syndrome.



Lillie Smith died when she was 15. Her parents went to school to find out who would be going to her funeral.



Students told them, she had no friends and always sat alone.



They started the campaign to make sure no child would have to go through that again.



Students are encouraged to sit with new people, every day.



"These are our future. We've got to get these kids in there and start mingling, start learning, going in and approaching other kids. Because what they do now is going to affect our future. If they can learn to get along, and be as one now, our future is going to be a better future," said Sara Tomlinson, Coalition Coordinator with the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse.



Tomlinson says you never know when you could be the one to make a difference in the life of someone who sits by themselves.



