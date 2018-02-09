H-E-B grant to help Midland students remember to recycle

Over 150 blue recycle bins were delivered to 9 different Midland schools, thanks to a grant by H-E-B.



The "Green Bag Grant" is money raised by H-E-B that provides funds to different communities in Texas for recycling programs.



In all, Keep Midland Beautiful delivered 157 bins on Friday.



The best way to start recycling is with paper.



They say office and school paper makes up 16 percent of the waste in landfills and only 25 percent of the nation recycles paper.



Keep Midland Beautiful wants to help the recycling rates go up.



"With kids it's really good to get them started young and get them started early, because they're going to take that with them throughout their lives. They're also going to influence people around them. They'll go home and say, 'Hey mom, we're recycling paper at school. Can we start it at home?' Maybe their parents will start doing that. Then they'll go to plastic and then they'll move to aluminum," said Amanda Byrom, with Keep Midland Beautiful.



Keep Midland Beautiful says they do have a few more bins left to provide, if any schools want one.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.