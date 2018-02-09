Midland County Sheriff: "Everyone is a suspect" after release of preliminary autopsy report

Odessa Fire-Rescue crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Odessa. Details are limited but we're told the fire is located in the 4000 block of N. Golder Ave.
Authorities are working with new details in the case of human remains that were found in a vacant lot in Midland County. “Everyone is a suspect,” said Sheriff Gary Painter with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.
Big trucks striking overpasses are becoming a problem in the Permian Basin. Texas Department of Transportation says that about 100 bridges have been struck in the last seven years.
We have a traffic alert for drivers in Reeves County. For the next few weeks crews will be working on FM 1450, which will cause some lane closures.
