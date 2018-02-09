Midland County Sheriff: "Everyone is a suspect" after release of preliminary autopsy report

Authorities are working with new details in the case of human remains that were found in a vacant lot in Midland County.

“Everyone is a suspect,” said Sheriff Gary Painter with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary autopsy reports are back and authorities are getting more answers. Answers to how a male and female died when their remains were dug up in a vacant lot last week in Midland County.

“A body being buried in a pit that huge with that much dirt on top of it, doesn’t crawl in there and cover themselves up. It’s a homicide,” said Painter.

The reports showed the victims were shot once in the head, something Sheriff Gary Painter and others didn’t know before. Authorities have been using a working theory that the bodies belong to missing teens from Midland County from almost three years ago. Painter says there are no open cases that could be anything else.

“This was the first time that there may have been foul play. But if they remain missing and you never discover them, they stay missing, until you can get a confession or leads that will open up a cold case investigation to where you can move forward,” said Painter

The first domino has fallen with the release of the initial reports but investigators say the case is far from over.

“It’s going to take time. It’s going to take personnel. It’s going to take travel. It’s going to take all kinds of involvement of a lot of people,” said Painter.

Authorities now have to wait for DNA results before they can make a proper identification.

