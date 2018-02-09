Odessa Crime Stoppers searching for man exposing himself to young girls

Odessa Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man who is exposing himself to young girls.

We're told the man will pull up beside young girls, asking for directions to the nearest Walmart and would expose himself.

Authorities said there have been three reported cases so far.

The man is described as a Hispanic male, dark skin, medium build in his mid-20's to late 30's. He also has short black "spiky" hair, wears gold or black colored reading type glasses and has a mole underneath his right eye. He also had a thin beard or goatee.

If you know who this man is, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

