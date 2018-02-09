Alpine police investigating drive-by shooting

The Alpine Police Department is investigating following a late night drive-by shooting.

We're told the shooting occurred at a home located at the intersection of W. Lockhart Ave. and N. 17th St. just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities said that several vehicles were struck by several rounds.

Police said no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this case, contact Alpine police at (432) 847-3486 or Crime Stoppers at (432) 837-3333.

