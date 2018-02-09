Man charged with following Jan. crash in Odessa

Odessa Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man who is exposing himself to young girls. We're told the man will pull up beside young girls, asking for directions to the nearest Walmart and would expose himself.
The Alpine Police Department is investigating following a late night drive-by shooting. We're told the shooting occurred at a home located at the intersection of W. Lockhart Ave. and N. 17th St. just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
One man has been charged in connection with a January crash in Odessa. Michael Reyes, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault.
The City of Fort Stockton has announced that the Level 3 water restrictions have been lifted as of 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
