Man charged with following Jan. crash in Odessa

One man has been charged in connection with a January crash in Odessa.

Michael Reyes, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication assault.

The accident happened back on Jan. 23, 2018, at the intersection of 2nd St. and N. County Road West.

Odessa police said an investigation revealed that a tan 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on N. County Road West at a high rate of speed.

We're told the Camry went into oncoming traffic before hitting a concrete barrier and guardrail.

According to the report, a passenger in the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.

Police said when they spoke with Reyes, he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.

Authorities added, following a reconstruction of the crash, that Reyes was traveling a minimum of 79 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.

Reyes was arrested Thursday and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

