OPD makes 2 arrests after finding drugs, firearms in residence with children

The Odessa Police Department made two arrests after a man with a gun was driving erratically.

Officers were first called out to the 3100 block of North Hancock because a man driving erratically and spinning his tires was in possession of a gun. They identified a man matching his description.

We're told they could smell marijuana coming from the residence and obtained a search warrant for the suspect's residence. In the home, they found a woman, identified as Danisha Carroll, and four children under the age of nine.

Officers also found a black Kahr CM 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a Diamond AR-15 rifle, approximately 97.7 grams of cocaine and multiple bags of marijuana.

The man, identified as Ruben Marquez, resisted arrest, but was eventually caught.

Both Marquez and Carroll were arrested and taken to ECLEC. The children were released to a family member.

