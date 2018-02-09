Cocaine load seized at Presidio Port

The City of Fort Stockton has announced that the Level 3 water restrictions have been lifted as of 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Congressman Mike Conaway talks about how and why the House and Senate passed a budget deal that included long-delayed disaster assistance.
Officers also found a black Kahr CM 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a Diamond AR-15 rifle, approximately 97.7 grams of cocaine and multiple bags of marijuana.
A load of cocaine was seized at the Presidio Port of Entry by Customs and Border Protection on Thursday afternoon.
