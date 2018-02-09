Cocaine load seized at Presidio Port - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Cocaine load seized at Presidio Port

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: CBP) (Source: CBP)
PRESIDIO, TX (KWES) -

A load of cocaine was seized at the Presidio Port of Entry by Customs and Border Protection on Thursday afternoon. 

The seizure happened when a man driving a 2002 Ford F-150 was entering from Mexico and was selected for a secondary exam. Through the X-ray scan, an agent spotted anomalies in the appearance of the oil pan. 

Two cocaine-filled bundles were found inside, a total of 5.2 pounds.  

The 52-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs.

