Cocaine load seized at Presidio Port

A load of cocaine was seized at the Presidio Port of Entry by Customs and Border Protection on Thursday afternoon.

The seizure happened when a man driving a 2002 Ford F-150 was entering from Mexico and was selected for a secondary exam. Through the X-ray scan, an agent spotted anomalies in the appearance of the oil pan.

Two cocaine-filled bundles were found inside, a total of 5.2 pounds.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs.

