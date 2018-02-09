OPD arrests 4 in connection with robbery investigation

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Mesquite.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Mesquite.
UPDATE: The Midland County Sheriff's Office has received a preliminary autopsy report from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office regarding the two sets of remains found in Midland.
UPDATE: The Midland County Sheriff's Office has received a preliminary autopsy report from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office regarding the two sets of remains found in Midland.
Odessa Police has made four arrests in connection with a robbery investigation after off-duty officers went to aid a woman.
Odessa Police has made four arrests in connection with a robbery investigation after off-duty officers went to aid a woman.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.