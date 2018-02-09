OPD arrests 4 in connection with robbery investigation

Odessa Police has made four arrests in connection with a robbery investigation after off-duty officers went to aid a woman.

The officers who were working off-duty security at the Half-Time Bar when they heard yelling in the parking lot and went to investigate. They found a woman who had been jumped and had her stolen purse. Witnesses were able to identify two suspects as Timothy Ramos and Adela Ramos.

Timothy was found to be in possession of the victim's car keys. Two other suspects, identified as Fabian Campuzano and Martin Zuniga, were found hiding behind a White Dodge pickup and in possession of the victim's purse with approximately $800.

All were arrested and charged. Odessa Police advises anyone who feels unsafe to contact nearby officers or make a call to the department.

Mugshots for Fabian Campuzano and Adela Ramos are not available at this time.

