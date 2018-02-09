10-year-old boxer wins National Championship

Standing at 4'2" and weighing 60 pounds, 10-year-old boxer Jesus Almance Jr., also known as "Lightning," came home a national champion from the Silver Gloves National Tournament.



"It was cool. I was happy, super happy because I had fans," said Jesus Jr.



Being on a big stage was a little different for "Lightning." But after he got the jitters out, he was ready to go.



"After the first round I wasn't nervous anymore because in the first fight, the first round, I'm always nervous. But once I get the first round out of the way, I'm not nervous anymore," said Jesus Jr.



"Lightning" competed against boxers from Kansas City, California and in the championship, Baltimore. Two of them were a little taller than him, "Lightning" knew how to use his size to his advantage.



"When they're tall you can hit them a lot to the body. When you land a good shot to the body, it gets them tired," said Jesus Jr.



"Lightning" faced some tough competition but even when he was hurting or felt tired, his mindset was always in the ring.



“Just got to fight because it's the last round. So I got to push myself. Fight hard because it's the last round," said Jesus Jr.



During the journey to nationals, Jesus had plenty of support. His Coach Ramon Franco was at a loss for words when explaining how proud he was.



"Very. I've known this kid for a long time. You get so involved. It just hit me like it's hitting me now. This kid's special he is special. He's a special little boxer," said Franco.



With all the hard work the last few months, there was one overwhelming feeling.



"Happy, super happy,” said Jesus Jr.



It was a fun fill weekend but now "Lightning" is back in the ring and getting ready for the Junior Olympics in Lubbock at the end of April.

