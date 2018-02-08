Restaurant Report: All top performers for mid-January

It was another easy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. Neither Midland or Odessa had any low performers for the week of January 15 through January 19. However, both had a couple of restaurants and establishments with perfect scores.



Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Jaby Gaby (1803 N. County Rd. W)

- Church’s Chicken (620 N. Dixie Blvd.)

- Pollos Asados Rio Grande (1200 S. Grant Ave.)

- Casa Ortiz Restaurant (503 N. Alleghaney Ave.)



Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:



- Chin Asian Market (3200 Andrews Hwy.)

- Monarch Produce (500 E. Industrial Ave.)



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.