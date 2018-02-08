Restaurant Report: All top performers for mid-January

Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
Standing at 4'2" and weighing 60 pounds, 10-year-old boxer Jesus Almance Jr., also known as "Lightning," came home a national champion from the Silver Gloves National Tournament.
It was another easy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin.
"In some cases its just not economically feasible to get it to that ultra pure status for the general population, that doesn't mean its not safe," says Brent Barron, the lab manager of Permian Basin Environmental Lab in Midland, a facility where local water and soil is tested for chemicals.
