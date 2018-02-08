Midland man charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass

A Midland man has been charged following an incident on Tuesday.

Gilbert Hernandez, 28, is charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

According to the arrest report, Midland police were called out to the 300 block of East Pine in reference to a check welfare.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed that Hernandez was heavily intoxicated. He stated to police that he called them because he thought somebody was going to kill him and take his kids.

The report stated that another person at the house didn't want Hernandez to remain on the property.

The officers stated that they attempted to find a relative for Hernandez to pick him up and take him home and was also asked if they could call him a cab or give him a courtesy ride. Hernandez said "nope" to all the options.

According to the report, when asked what Hernandez as going to do for the remainder of the night, he stated that he was going to stay on the porch of the home.

Hernandez was later told that he didn't have permission to stay at the home and he would be arrested if he refused to leave. The report stated that Hernandez refused to leave.

Hernandez was later arrested for criminal trespass.

According to the report, as Hernandez was being arrested, he began using force attempting to prevent him from being arrested. Police said he used force by pushing and shoving against the officer and using his body weight against officers attempting to knock them away.

Hernandez was later handcuffed and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

He was later booked at the Midland County Detention Center.

