Midland father charged with 3 counts of endangering a child

A Midland man has been charged with three counts of endangering a child with imminent bodily injury following a traffic stop in Midland on Wednesday evening.

Archie Fuller, 28, was arrested.

According to the arrest report, an officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4700 block of West Loop 250.

The officer reported that he noticed the vehicle's speed top out at 101 miles per hour.

The report stated that the officer pulled the vehicle over and he made contact with Fuller.

That's when Fuller was arrested for reckless driving.

When the officer asked why Fuller was driving so fast he said he was showing off the exhaust in the vehicle.

The officer then found three children in the car and Fuller said they were his children.

We're told all three of the children were under the age of 15.

Fuller was later taken to the Midland County Detention Center.

Bond for Fuller has been set at $30,500.

