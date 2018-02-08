Changes coming next school year to Sam Houston Elementary in Mid - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Changes coming next school year to Sam Houston Elementary in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Sam Houston Elementary School (Source: KWES) Sam Houston Elementary School (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Changes are coming to Sam Houston Elementary in Midland.

Starting next year, the school will only have students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

Sixth graders will be transferred to San Jacinto Junior High.

It's all part of a turnaround plan to make it a college prep elementary.

Last month, the district voted to make the change to Sam Houston due to low academic ratings for two straight years.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly