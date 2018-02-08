Changes coming next school year to Sam Houston Elementary in Midland

Changes are coming to Sam Houston Elementary in Midland.



Starting next year, the school will only have students from kindergarten through fifth grade.



Sixth graders will be transferred to San Jacinto Junior High.



It's all part of a turnaround plan to make it a college prep elementary.



Last month, the district voted to make the change to Sam Houston due to low academic ratings for two straight years.



