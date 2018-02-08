Event celebrating Black History being held this weekend in Midland

An event celebrating Black History will take place this weekend in Midland.



It's called "Unapologetically Black."



Black history, along with black culture will be shared.



There will be live music, comedians and even a movie.



They're encouraging everyone to come out.



"This is not just for the African American community. This is for the whole community. We want to, just like I would celebrate with Cinco de Mayo with my friends, we want you to come over and celebrate with us," said Constance Roberts, artist.



The event will starts on Thursday night and go through Sunday and will be held at Mount Rose Baptist Church in Midland.



