Odessa police investigating early morning shooting

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an early morning shooting.

Police were called out to the 2400 block of Oakwood Dr., just after 5 a.m., in reference to a subject with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 31-year-old victim who stated that someone had shot at her vehicle while she was delivering newspapers.

The victim stated that while she was sitting in her vehicle, an unknown person fired at her vehicle.

According to the report, the victim fled the scene eastbound on Oakwood to avoid being shot.

We're told the victim lost sight of the suspect's vehicle as it turned off from behind her.

The victim added that her 9-month-old daughter was sitting in the backseat of her vehicle during the shooting.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police said the suspect was inside a new model white Chevrolet Silverado with chrome bars on the bed of the truck.

If you have any information, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #18-06144.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

