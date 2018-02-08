World of technology tapped into by Odessa elementary students

Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
A Midland man has been charged with three counts of endangering a child with imminent bodily injury following a traffic stop in Midland on Wednesday evening. Archie Fuller, 28, was arrested.
A Midland man has been charged with three counts of endangering a child with imminent bodily injury following a traffic stop in Midland on Wednesday evening. Archie Fuller, 28, was arrested.
Have you ever thought about using your phone for your next appointment with a therapist? That's what some students in Ector County are doing.
Have you ever thought about using your phone for your next appointment with a therapist? That's what some students in Ector County are doing.
A Midland man has been charged following an incident on Tuesday. Gilbert Hernandez, 28, is charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass.
A Midland man has been charged following an incident on Tuesday. Gilbert Hernandez, 28, is charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass.