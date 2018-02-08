Big Spring police working officer-involved shooting

US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
US stocks take more losses as banks and industrial companies decline following losses in the final minutes of trading a day ago.
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that the Cotton Flat overpass will reopen to traffic later this afternoon.
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that the Cotton Flat overpass will reopen to traffic later this afternoon.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an early morning shooting. Police were called out to the 2400 block of Oakwood Dr., just after 5 a.m., in reference to a subject with a gun.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an early morning shooting. Police were called out to the 2400 block of Oakwood Dr., just after 5 a.m., in reference to a subject with a gun.