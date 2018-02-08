Big Spring police investigating officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Andrew Garza, 43, he is in stable condition at Odessa Medical and will be arrested once he is released from the hospital.

The investigation revealed Garza committed burglarized a home prior to the altercation, which is when he began evading the officer. When Garza pulled a .45 semi-automatic from his pocket, the officer shot him in the abdomen area.

Garza was first transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center Hospital then flown to Odessa Medical.

We're told the gun in Garza's possession was stolen.

Garza is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. More charges are pending.

---------

The area of 8th and 10th streets is blocked off in Big Spring while police work on an active investigation near Hall Bennet Hospital.

We're told the police department was called out to the area of 9th and Goliad at around noon due to a suspicious person breaking windows on residences in the area.

When officers arrived and located the suspect, a foot pursuit began and he was in possession of a firearm. The officer pursuing the suspect fired due to the threat and struck the suspect at least once.

The suspect was taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

We're told the officer came out unharmed.

There is still an active crime scene, the public is asked to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

