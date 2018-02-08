Cotton Flat overpass along I-20 to reopen later this afternoon

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that the Cotton Flat overpass will reopen to traffic later this afternoon.

The Cotton Flat overpass along Interstate 20 in Midland has been closed due to a bridge strike that occurred on Thursday.

We're told the bridge will remain closed until an assessment of damage can be made on the bridge.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

