Stanton ISD closing for "fogging"

Stanton ISD will be giving students a break next week. It's all in an effort to help curb student absenteeism due to illness.

The district will close on Feb. 16 and 19 to begin fogging all campuses.

The district released the following statement:

"We are hopeful the four-day break will provide our staff and students an opportunity to rest and get well."

Classes will resume the following Tuesday.

