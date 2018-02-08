Monahans man killed in Winkler Co. crash

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an early morning shooting. Police were called out to the 2400 block of Oakwood Dr., just after 5 a.m., in reference to a subject with a gun.
The Cotton Flat overpass along Interstate 20 in Midland has been closed due to a bridge strike that occurred on Thursday.
The area of 8th and 10th streets is blocked off in Big Spring while police work on an active investigation near Hall Bennet Hospital.
