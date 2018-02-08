Monahans man killed in Winkler Co. crash

A Monahans man who lost his life on Wednesday has now been identified.

Pedro Cantu, Jr., 36, was traveling in his Dodge pickup on State Highway 18 when he left the roadway and in an attempt to get back on the road, he overcorrected the truck. The overcorrection caused the truck to roll and Cantu was ejected.

Cantu was transported to Ward Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

