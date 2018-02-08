Level 3 water restrictions lifted for City of Fort Stockton

UPDATE: The City of Fort Stockton has announced that the Level 3 water restrictions have been lifted as of 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

In a press release, Frank Rodriguez, III, stated, "We would like to thank everyone for complying with these restrictions which played a significant part in preventing our levels from reaching a critical point."

If you have any questions, you're asked to call City Hall at (432) 336-8525.

-----------------

The City of Fort Stockton is under a Level 3 water restriction after the city's main water line broke down.

City officials are working diligently to get the issue resolved, but in the meantime they ask residents to "be extremely conservative with all their water usage."

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.