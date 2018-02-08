City of Fort Stockton under Level 3 water restriction - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

City of Fort Stockton under Level 3 water restriction

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

The City of Fort Stockton is under a Level 3 water restriction after the city's main water line broke down. 

City officials are working diligently to get the issue resolved, but in the meantime they ask residents to "be extremely conservative with all their water usage."

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly