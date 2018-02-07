E.C.I.S.D. police officer fighting cancer

An Ector County Independent School District police officer is in the fight for her life.

Officer Misti Waldrop was diagnosed with lung cancer last month.



She is a single mother with a 2-year-old daughter.



Waldrop works at Permian High School.



The E.C.I.S.D. Police Department is banding together to raise money for medical costs.



Waldrop will be going to Houston to receive cancer treatments.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.