Midland Children's Rehab Center preparing for pancake breakfast on Saturday

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. One local organization is hoping to feed the community so they can continue to help the kids that need it.



The Midland Children's Rehab Center is preparing for their pancake breakfast on Saturday.



Families who come will get a plate of flapjacks and sausages.



Proceeds for the event go back to the center. That's important because the center is run strictly off donations and grants from the community.



They don't bill families with children who get help for their developmental disabilities.



"Whether that's a child who is going to walk and talk or feed themselves, those daily living skills that they need. Maybe it's the child that's going to be discharged. They are going to reach their goals and they are going to go out and be that normal child you see next door. That's what we want people to understand, we treat them all," said Gail Heathington, Development Director with the Midland Children's Rehab Center.



The breakfast is on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at On The Border in Midland.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.