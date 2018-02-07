Some E.C.I.S.D. students celebrate 100 days in school in a uniqu - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Some E.C.I.S.D. students celebrate 100 days in school in a unique way

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Classes at the Ector County Independent School District have been in session for 100 days now.

To celebrate the first 100 days, students and teachers at Blackshear Elementary decided to have a little fun.

They took their wardrobe to a different level.

They dressed up as if they were 100 years old.

Looks like everyone had a little fun with it.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly