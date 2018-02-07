Sharing videos or images of kids online, a no-no

The recent arrest of a man accused of performing sex acts with a child has people wondering what you should do if you come across those videos unintentionally.
Experts say love has seven languages, which includes brotherly love, romantic and self-love. With there being different ways of expressing this tenderness, the West Texas Public Radio held a storytelling event where love was the topic.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
In some families, cats are considered a part of the family. But when it comes to stray cats on the streets, some people find them to be a nuisance.
An Ector County Independent School District police officer is in the fight for her life. Officer Misti Waldrop was diagnosed with lung cancer last month.
