OPD investigating burglary, looking for 3 suspects

The Odessa Police Department is looking for three suspects in connection with a burglary that happened on Jan. 19.

Officers were called out to the MCM Fun Dome just after 8 a.m. in reference to an auto burglary. Their investigation revealed three suspects had burglarized a gray 2011 GMC Sierra and stole a checkbook, credit card and personal documents/

The credit card was later used at Wal-Mart by a man wearing a cap and red hoodie. He was accompanied by two other men at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333.

