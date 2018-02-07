OPD investigating burglary, looking for 3 suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD investigating burglary, looking for 3 suspects

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is looking for three suspects in connection with a burglary that happened on Jan. 19. 

Officers were called out to the MCM Fun Dome just after 8 a.m. in reference to an auto burglary. Their investigation revealed three suspects had burglarized a gray 2011 GMC Sierra and stole a checkbook, credit card and personal documents/ 

The credit card was later used at Wal-Mart by a man wearing a cap and red hoodie. He was accompanied by two other men at the time. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly