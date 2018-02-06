Candidates running for local elected positions participate in candidate forum

The Midland County Republican Party hosted a candidate forum on Tuesday night where members of the community got to hear from hopeful candidates.



We spoke to some of the Midland County Judge candidates.



They shared with us why they should get the votes in the March primaries.

"I'd like to give back. Got 42 years of business experience under my belt. I'd like to offer that up to the citizens of Midland County. County is a business and I want to try to offer my business expertise up to that," said Terry Johnson, Candidate for Midland County Judge.

"I have the experience it takes to deal with the public and to work with them. Public participation is a big part of this. We need to build more consensus before we build projects. And we need the public engaged to get better results," said James Beauchamp, Candidate for Midland County Judge.



"I got 2 young children and i want them to experience the same joys that I had in Midland in the community and the culture here. I feel if we are taking care of our future, if we aren't planning for that future, then that's not going to be available to them. And that's why I want to run for Midland County Judge," said Stephen Robertson, Candidate for Midland County Judge.



Midland County Judge Mike Bradford is not seeking a fourth term.



Monday as the last day to register to vote in the March primaries.



If you aren't sure about your voting status, call your county elections office.



