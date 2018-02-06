UTPB basketball looks to finish season strong with 6 games left

UTPB basketball has six games left of the regular season. They are on a little break and pick things back up this Thursday.

The men's basketball team is coming off a tough loss from last Tuesday to top 10 ranked Texas A&M. Despite losing by 19 points, Coach Andy Newman thinks the Falcons are still in a good position for post-season play and this break came at a good time.



"At this point in the year, as we're moving forward, we've got six games left. We're still right in the position to win a conference and host a regional. This is right where we wanted to be when we started this year off. If we could put this moment in time right now on February 1 where do you want to be, well we want to be in position to win a conference and host the regionals and that's where we're at. We need to be who we are. And we are a team that defends, a team that rebounds and a team that plays together. If we can focus on those three things coming down the stretch, we're going to be just fine. Now we've got to understand that we've got to do that consistently. We've got to know only one way to play the game and that’s that way with those three core values at hand at all times," said Newman.



The Lady Falcons also lost last week making them 4-10 in conference play but UTPB’s post-season hopes are still alive. With 6 games left in three weeks, Coach Rae Boothe wants the Falcons to play extremely hard and fight in every possession in the final games.



"We have to win three more games than Texas Woman's and Kingsville. To make the tournament, we are right now two games behind Texas Woman's with a tie breaker. What we need to do is we need to play our best basketball these next few weeks to give ourselves an opportunity. We've got to win this week. If we don't, statistically we're probably eliminated already. So this week is our biggest week of basketball so that's why I think coming into this week with positive energy and focus. I think we really have a group that wants to do that. Will we do enough to get that done, we'll see on Thursday," said Boothe.



Boothe says it's going to come down to who wants it more and she hopes that the Falcons feel a sense of urgency in these final games. Both teams will take on Midwestern State on Thursday. Women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

