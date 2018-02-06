Ector Co. Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who was accidentally released

The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an inmate who was accidentally released.

Authorities are searching for Jose David Garcia.

We're told Garcia was in the jail for a non-violent crime.

Authorities said that Garcia is not considered a danger to the public.

Authorities added that they have leads on where Garcia might be.

If you know where Garcia is, contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.