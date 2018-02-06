Ector Co. Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who was accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Ector Co. Sheriff's Office searching for inmate who was accidentally released

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jose Garcia (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office) Jose Garcia (Source: Ector County Sheriff's Office)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Ector County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating an inmate who was accidentally released.

Authorities are searching for Jose David Garcia. 

We're told Garcia was in the jail for a non-violent crime.

Authorities said that Garcia is not considered a danger to the public. 

Authorities added that they have leads on where Garcia might be.

If you know where Garcia is, contact the Ector County Sheriff's Office. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly